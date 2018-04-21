Man threatens cop after arrest on criminal trespass charge
A Rome man was in jail pending $8,300 bail Saturday after being accused of threatening a Rome police officer by claiming his gang affiliation would result in retaliation against the officer.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jarvis Dreion Caldwell, 28, 320 Forsyth St., was arrested Friday and charged with felony criminal trespass under the Family Violence Act and terroristic threats and acts.
He punched and dented the passenger door on a Chevrolet Malibu belonging to his “baby mama.” Once at the jail, he told the arresting officer he was a member of the Bloods gang and he would have the officer “ate up.”