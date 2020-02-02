A Rome man charged with felony intent to distribute marijuana was in jail without bond Sunday.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Alvin Rashun Turner, 33, of 1506 Gordon Ave., was pulled over by Rome police officers Saturday night on Calhoun Highway for displaying his license plate in the rear window. Officers then found less than one ounce of marijuana in a glass jar and multiple baggies. They also found a scale with residue on it and $300 in cash.
Turner is charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession and improper display of license plates. He is also charged with felony intent to distribute marijuana.
Conyers man accused of illegally having gun
A 26-year-old Conyers man was being held without bond on Sunday after being charged with misdemeanor willful obstruction of law enforcement officers and felony possession of firearm by convicted felon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Rome police officers found a Ruger 9mm pistol in the possession of Jamario Chamon Freeman, 26, of 1141 Mill Crest Walk, Conyers, after conducting a probable cause search in his car on Riverside Parkway. Officers eventually detained Freeman after the man attempted to flee on foot.
Report: Rome man had hydrocodone
A 47-year-old man remained in jail with no bond Sunday on a felony charge of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Floyd County police found Carlos Herrera, 47, of 36 Conway Place, in possession of pills containing hydrocodone.
Herrera also was being held for the Gordon County Sheriff’s Office on unspecified charges.
Olivia Morley, staff writer