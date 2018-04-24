Man sought on child support warrants now faces felony drug charges
Deputies serving child support warrants on a Rome man found him hiding in a van with methamphetamine and marijuana, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Danny Edward Easterwood, 44, of 2812 Maple Road, was found around 11:30 p.m. Monday, hiding under the backseat of a van on Cedar Avenue.
The deputies were seeking to serve warrants on Easterwood when they found him with quantities of methamphetamine, marijuana and a glass smoking device.
Easterwood, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine, two child support warrants and misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and drug related objects.