Man snatched bag from sun tan business on Riverbend Drive
Police reviewed a video showing a man who reportedly snatched a bag containing a purse and electronics from Sun Tan City on Riverbend Drive, reports stated.
According to Rome police reports:
Around 10:19 p.m. on Thursday a black male, wearing a black shirt and grey pants, entered the business and grabbed the bag from the manager’s office and ran out.
The bag contained multiple items including a MacBook Air, valued at $1,000; a coach purse, valued at $100; and $100 in cash. Police searched the woods nearby and found an iPhone X as well as a debit card and driver’s license which had been in the bag.