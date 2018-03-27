Man shot during burglary now in jail
A Rome man who was shot during a break in at a home on Asbury Drive March 17 has been released from Floyd Medical Center and is now being held at the Floyd County Jail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
David Ray Hudgens, 44, of 813 Billy Pyle Road, entered a residence on As-bury Road around 10:20 p.m. on March 17. Warrants for his arrest claim he physically attacked a woman with the intent of robbing her. The warrants said he had in his possession two folding knives with blades in excess of three inches.
Hudgens was charged with felony first degree burglary, possession of a weap-on during the commission or attempted commission of a crime and aggravated assault.
Previous police reports stated the woman sprayed Hudgens with mace but that didn't stop him from attacking her. She got a handgun and was able to shoot Hudgens who was found lying on the ground outside the home when police arrived.
Hudgens also faces a couple of probation violation charges and is being held for authorities in Chatham County as well.