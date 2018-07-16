Man sentenced to 20 years on robbery charge
A Rome man was sentenced to 20 years, to serve 10 in prison, for taking three $20 lottery tickets from the Kangaroo convenience store on North Broad Street in February, according to Assistant District Attorney Kevin Salmon.
Virgil B. Edwards, 47, of 105 West Eighth Street, was found guilty on a felony robbery charge Monday in Floyd County Superior Court. Salmon said since Edwards has three prior felony convictions he will not be eligible for parole.
According to Salmon and Floyd County Jail reports:
Around 2:50 a.m. on Feb. 20, Edwards took three Lady Luck lottery tickets, with a total value of $60, from the convenience store at 910 N. Broad St.
In less than five minutes, Edwards was taken into custody and charged with robbery by sudden snatching. He was caught by police around a tenth of a mile from the store.
Edwards remained in jail without bond on Monday. He was also being held for authorities in Clayton and Polk counties on undisclosed charges.