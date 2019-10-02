A man sentenced to serve five years in prison after pleading guilty to forging documents on sold cars was found unresponsive in his cell at the Floyd County Jail on Wednesday morning.
Sheriff Tim Burkhalter said Verlon Raymond Smith was found in his cell Wednesday morning and is currently hospitalized. There didn't appear to be any signs of foul play, he said.
Smith pleaded guilty to multiple charges including theft by conversion and forgery in June. He was sentenced to serve five years in prison along with an additional 35 years on probation on Tuesday.
According to court records e, along with his son, Brandon Keith Smith, jointly ran CarXpress, then located at 801 Shorter Ave. before the business was raided by Georgia Department of Revenue officials.
The indictment stated the men conspired to change bills of sale and state MV-1, or title application, forms at their used car lot. They’d produce fake forms saying that they received a trade-in vehicle, which would greatly reduce the taxes owed to the government.
Brandon Smith is still facing criminal charges including forgery, filing false documents, false information on application for a title, theft by conversion and violations of the RICO Act.