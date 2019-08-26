A 38-year-old man reported being fooled by a caller who stated he was a federal police officer and needed money to get drug charges dropped.
According to Rome Police records:
The man claiming to be a federal officer told the victim Aug. 23 his name was Randy Miller with badge number 971583 and that he had drug charges in El Paso, Texas.
"This scared (the victim)," the report started, adding the victim was told by "Officer Miller" that he needed to pay $800 to get the charges dropped.
"Randy advised (the victim) to go to Walmart and purchase a Walmart gift card, which (the victim) did," the report said.
The victim put the $800 on the card and have the account number to Randy. The victim was then told someone would be at his house at 6 p.m.
"(The victim) said that a little while later he realized that he was scammed," the report stated, adding the victim talked to Wells Fargo Bank and was advised to get a police report to help them track down his money using the gift card number.