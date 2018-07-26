Man says 2 men broke into his home to rob woman
A man claims two men with pistols broke into his Old Airport Road home last week and robbed a woman of $17,000.
According to Rome police reports:
The man reported the armed robbery to Rome police Tuesday.
After letting the woman inside his home to charge her cellphone, the two men got inside and robbed her. One of the men pistol whipped her in the head and took the money. The men then left the home.
The woman told the man she had the money from an insurance claim, and the two men knew she had it on her. She had been with the two men the day before the robbery, having them drive her to the tag office and around the city.
The woman claimed she was threatened by the man after the robbery to not notify police.