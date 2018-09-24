Man says he was scammed out of $5,000
A Rome man says he was scammed out of $5,000 by a friend over the weekend.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
A man called police on Saturday to report he’d given a female friend $5,000 the day before after she told him he would get $4,000 back “for a grant.”
The victim stated that after he agreed to give the woman $5,000, she advised him to deposit the money in the form of a cashier’s check into a Wells Fargo account that was under a different name than the woman. Later the bank called to inform the victim that the account was fraudulent. After speaking to the bank, the victim attempted to call his female friend and couldn’t reach her.