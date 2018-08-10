Man’s motorcycle taken off side of road
A man’s BMW R90 motorcycle was taken off the side of the road on East 12th Street after he left it in a grassy area when it stalled out in the pouring rain.
According to Rome police reports:
The man told police the motorcycle stalled out just east of the Rome-Floyd County Fire Department administrative offices on East 12th Street around 6 p.m. Wednesday. He left the motorcycle after covering it up and went home, deciding to come back the next day to pick it up.
When he returned Thursday morning, the motorcycle was gone. Also, the tracking chip on the motorcycle was out of range for him to receive notification of its location. There was no report of it being towed.
The motorcycle was valued at $5,000.