Man revived with NARCAN could face heroin charge
A man found lying on his Hull Avenue porch and turning purple is expected to be charged with heroin possession.
According to Rome Police Department reports:
An arrest warrant is pending an analysis by the GBI crime lab of a bag of suspected heroin found next to the man's cell phone and money.
The 33-year-old man was not breathing when officers and emergency medical personnel responded to a 911 call at the home Saturday evening. An emergency medical technician found a used syringe on the porch between his feet and an officer saw the small bag of suspected heroin on the steps.
The man initially said he did not want to be taken to the hospital but "the EMTs advised him that the NARCAN they used to bypass the opiates would wear off soon and he would go back to not breathing."