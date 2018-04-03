Man reports Ford Ranger stolen
A Rome man reported to police his 2001 Ford Ranger was stolen from the parking lot between Las Palmas and Chick-fil-A sometime between Friday and Monday.
According to Rome police reports:
The man parked the truck in the parking lot off Shorter Avenue Friday after he had difficulty keeping it from breaking down. When he came back to get some items from the truck Monday it was gone.
The ignition to the truck was damaged, allowing it to be started without having the key, the man told police. He checked with towing companies and family members about the truck but they did not have it.
The vehicle was valued at $2,000.