Man reports extensive damages to rental property
A McDonald Street rental property which was recently remodeled was significantly damaged by a man who had to be evicted for nonpayment, the property owner told police.
According to Rome police reports:
The property owner came to the McDonald Street residence in the 300 block Wednesday to find more than $7,600 in damages to the home. Before renting the home out it had underwent a complete remodel.
The top of the tank on the toilet was split in half and found on the floor. The door to the bathroom was broken; an exhaust fan in another bathroom was ripped from the ceiling; the master bedroom had several large holes in the walls, damages to two doors, and its ceiling light was taken off.
Also, another room had crayon markings on walls along with several holes in them. Other rooms also had holes in the walls and doors, and the blinds for every window were damaged. The newly installed carpet was ruined and in need of being replaced, due to stains and burn marks.