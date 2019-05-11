A Rome man who refused to leave property on Jones Bend Road was ultimately taken into custody after a scuffle with officers.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
James William Lupo IV, 38, of 22 Johns Drive, was arrested on Turner McCall Boulevard by Floyd County Police on seven felony counts of obstruction of an officer. Most of the counts stem from the police's initial efforts to arrest Lupo on Jones Bend Road. Two other counts were added when he resisted officers at the Floyd Medical Center.
He was also charged with a felony probation violation and misdemeanor criminal trespass charges.