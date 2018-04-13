Man receives Home Depot billing statement for credit card he never received
A man reported to Rome police Thursday that someone had used his name to open up a Home Depot credit card and charged $325.69 on it from purchases made at an Atlanta store.
According to Rome police reports:
Late last month the man received a billing statement from Home Depot and a credit card he had not applied for. The statement indicated a card in his name was charged March 18. Other charges had been declined.
He notified the company of the incident and was told there was an item on hold under his name at the Atlanta store. Store staff told him last week if the suspect came to pick the item up they would call police. He has not heard anything more from the store since.