Man pulls gun on another
A man had a handgun pulled on him downtown after confronting a man who used to stay with his mom.
According to Rome police reports:
The man was walking on East Third Avenue, in between East First Street and Broad Street, on Thursday night when he saw the other man, who had been told to stop staying with his mom because items in the house were going missing.
He then asked why he had taken the items from his mom. The other man pulled a handgun on him and said he would shoot him, pulling the hammer back as he did.
The man ran home and called 911.