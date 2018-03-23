Man loses $1,600 in scam
Rome police are investigating a reported scam which left one man at a loss of $1,600.
According to Rome police reports:
The man was contacted Tuesday by a “Kevin Brown” claiming to be associated with Hask Media, which the man had previously spent $400 with for computer antivirus software. He was told the company was going out of business and he was going to have his purchase refunded.
The man gave Brown access to his personal computer, which he had his online banking information open on. A deposit of $400 into his savings account was supposed to have been made, but Brown claimed he accidentally put $2,000 in.
To fix this “mistake,” Brown told the man he would need to go to Walmart and buy $1,600 in prepaid debit cards. The card information was then to be read back to Brown over the phone.
The man did as instructed. However, when he checked his bank account Thursday, he realized all Brown had done was move $2,000 from his checking account over to his savings account — he never deposited any money.
Upon realizing the scam, the man called Brown and demanded his money be returned. Brown continued to claim it had been a mistake and the man would receive a $3,000 check in the mail.
The man went back to the Walmart off U.S. 411 and discovered the cards had been converted into cash at two Walmart stores in Fort Worth, Texas, on Wednesday.
A Rome police office called the stores in Fort Worth, and arranged for local police to pull video footage of the transactions being made, in an attempt to identify a suspect.