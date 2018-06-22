Man loses $4,200 in scam
A man lost $4,200 after being scammed into buying six $700 gift cards and giving the card numbers and PINs to a person he thought needed his help earlier this week.
According to Floyd County police reports:
The man was called by a woman who, while crying, said she had just been in a wreck and needed $4,200 in gift cards sent to her. The man thought this woman could possibly be a relative, so he went to Sam’s Club and bought the cards. When he called back, a man picked up the phone.
This man told him a supervisor would speak with him and he was contacted by a man on a different number. This supposed-supervisor said he needed to send another $4,200. However, he caught on to the scam and contacted police.
An officer was able to find out the card numbers were linked to purchases of online games.