Man loses $2,250 in car purchase scam

Floyd County Police Department

A man was scammed out of $2,250 by a fraudulent online advertisement on eBay.

According to Floyd County police reports:

The man reported the scam to police Tuesday, after having purchased 12 eBay gift cards and sending the redemption codes to a person claiming to be selling him a 2006 Toyota Tacoma truck online. The man exchanged emails with the “seller” for a week after seeing the advertisement, and on March 10 he received an email claiming the eBay transaction was legitimate; however, it was fraudulent.

