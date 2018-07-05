Man loses $100 during struggle with two others at Cottis Inn
A resident of the Cottis Inn on Martha Berry Boulevard had $100 taken from his pocket after he told two men he would let them have the money if they could take it from him by force.
According to Rome police reports:
Early Wednesday, around 1:30 a.m., another man came up to him outside his room to ask for money to rent a room. He said he could not give out any money to him, but then the man tried to reach into his pockets and take it.
The man told police he was able to stop the other man by putting him in a chokehold. However, then another man approached them to try and get the money from his pocket.
“(He) then informed both (of them) if they thought they could take (him) and get the money from him, then he would let them have it,” an officer wrote in his report.
This sparked a struggle between the men, during which one of the other men were able to get inside the man’s pocket and pull $100 from his wad of cash.
Officers attempted to find the two men in the area of the motel at 1105 Martha Berry Blvd. but were unsuccessful. Since the only information they had was from one side of those involved, the man was told of how to take the issue to magistrate court.