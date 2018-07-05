Man living in tent behind post office reports his truck stolen
A man who lives in a tent behind the post office at 1420 Martha Berry Blvd. reported to Rome police early Thursday that his 1992 Chevrolet pickup truck was stolen.
According to Rome police reports:
On Wednesday morning, the man told police another man had asked to borrow his truck. He told him he could not.
Several hours later, around 1 p.m., the man woke up and noticed the truck was gone — it had been parked behind the post office. The truck owner believes the man got inside his tent while he was sleeping and took the keys.