A 34-year-old man faces a felony terroristic threats and acts charge after police say he left his parents a threatening voicemail.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachary Brandon Elicker, of 8 Oxford Place, is accused of leaving a voicemail on June 20 stating "he would tell people that he was at this parents' house so they would burn it down and shoot his parents when they come outside."
He was being held without bond Tuesday morning and is also being held on a $5,000 bond on a non-payment of child support warrant.