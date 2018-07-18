Man killed in Tuesday wreck is son of man struck and killed by truck on U.S. 411
The man killed in a Tuesday wreck on Kingston Highway is the son of a man who died several months ago after being struck by a truck while on foot crossing U.S. 411 East at the Mathis Road intersection.
Charley Edwards of Rome was the driver of a Toyota truck involved in a single-vehicle wreck on Kingston Highway near Mizpah United Methodist Church around noon Tuesday, according to Floyd County police. He died later at a local hospital, police say.
The two passengers in the truck were in serious condition Tuesday night.
Charley Edwards is the son of Alan Edwards, 63, of Rome, who died March 5, according to his obituary. His Facebook page indicates he went to Model High School.
According to Rome police, on March 5, Alan Edwards was on foot when he tried to cross the intersection of U.S. 411 East and Mathis Road and was struck by a truck that was eastbound on U.S. 411. At least five witnesses confirmed that they saw Edwards trying to cross the road, apparently trying to get to the convenience store at that intersection with a gas can, according to previous reports.
All five witnesses also reported the truck had the green light at the time of striking Alan Edwards.
Alan Edwards was pronounced dead at the scene at 7:30 p.m. that night by Floyd County Coroner Gene Proctor.