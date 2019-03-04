After a standoff with Adairsville police and Bartow County deputies, a Rydal man accused of trying to strangle a woman in her home was in jail without bond Monday night.
According to Adairsville Assistant Chief of Police Jason Kellett and Bartow County Jail records:
John Anthony Evans, 37, of 94 Old Mill Road in Rydal, entered the Adairsville home of a woman he knew Sunday night and got into bed with her. When she awoke and asked him why he was there, he became violent. He struck her in the face several times and tried to strangle her.
A short time later, the woman left the house and walked to the police station for help. Officers surrounded the house, but Evans had barricad-ed himself in by driving nails into the doors.
Police and deputies, along with a K9 officer, entered the house with warrants and found Evans hiding under duct work and insulation in the attic. He was arrested and charged with felony aggravated assault and misdemeanor battery.