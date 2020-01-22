A 38-year-old Silver Creek man remained behind bars on Wednesday after being arrested on an aggravated stalking warrant.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zakelvis Mylea Mayes of 1361 Old Rockmart Road in Silver Creek is on probation for simple battery and was served with a temporary protective order to have no contact with a victim. Since December, Mayes contacted the victim 123 times. He also threatened to shoot the victim.
He is charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, aggravated stalking and terroristic acts and threats.
He remained in jail without bond Wednesday night.