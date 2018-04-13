Man jailed on aggravated stalking charge
A Calhoun man remained in jail without bond Friday after being accused of threatening to kick a woman’s door down while he was holding an ice pick.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
William Troy Anderson Jr., 43, of 139 Carpenter Road, Calhoun, was arrested around 8:40 p.m. Thursday. He is also charged with misdemeanor simple assault. Both of his charges fall under the Family Violence Act.
By going to the woman’s Calhoun home and acting in a “violent nature,” he violated the terms of his conditional bond.