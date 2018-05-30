Man jailed after leaving meth, marijuana and Xanax in a store
A Rome man is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond after leaving a bag with several different controlled substances in it inside a convenience store.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Reginald D. Chatman, 31, of 215 East 20th Street, was arrested Tuesday evening after leaving a convenience store on Maple Avenue in East Rome.
Metro Task Force investigators recovered a bag with methamphetamine, marijuana and Xanax which were in a bag that Chatman had possession of but left inside the store.
Chatman was charged with felonies for possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule IV drug (Xanax), and abandonment of dangerous drugs along with a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.