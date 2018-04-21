Man in race car wreck in critical condition
A man who wrecked his race car on Short Horn Road was in critical condition at Floyd Medical Center Saturday afternoon, following hours of emergency operations which carried on into Friday night, according to hospital spokesman Dan Bevels.
Floyd County police confirmed Jason Minter, a man in his 30s of a Doyle Road address, was the driver who suffered severe injuries to his head when the race car he was driving hit a culvert and flipped once and landed on its roof, just down from the Doyle Road intersection.
Officer Timothy Puckett said speed was a factor in the wreck, as Minter lost control of the vehicle going around a turn on Short Horn Road. He was not wearing a seat belt, contributing to the seriousness of the wreck, Puckett said.
Minter was partially ejected from the vehicle, but from his knees down he was entrapped, Puckett said. Rome-Floyd County firefighters had to use an “O” cutter on the steering wheel to free him from the vehicle, according to Battalion Chief Danny Lee.
As of Saturday afternoon, Floyd County police are not looking to issue citations, due to concerns over Minter’s condition.
Minter had previously raced at Rome Speedway in the street stingers division, according to results from a May 28, 2017, race. He went to Pepperell High School, according to his Facebook page.