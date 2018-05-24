Man hit by pistol during attempted robbery
A man reported being smashed in the head with a pistol early Wednesday during an attempted robbery at the intersection of Maple Avenue and East Sixth Street.
According to Rome police reports:
Police responded to Floyd Medical Center to speak with the man, who was being treated for injuries, around 1:50 a.m. The man said he was walking home around 1 a.m. when a man came up to him asking for money. After saying he did not have any, the man turned away and started walking, only to look back behind him and see the suspect charging toward him.
He was able to initially push the man away from him, but the suspect then pulled out a pistol and hit him on the head. The suspect then fled and the man could not provide a detailed description of him to police.
In responding to an officer’s question as to why it took so long to call police, the man said he had “to go home and cool off.”