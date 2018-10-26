A Rome man called the police on Thursday to report that he had an umbrella tree stolen from his front yard.
According to Rome Police Reports:
The victim who lives on Superba Avenue said he was home on Wednesday around noon and when he returned later that afternoon the tree in his front yard was missing. A neighbor told him two men in a red pickup truck took the tree while he was away.
The victim said he did not know of anyone who matched that description or why they would steal his 30-year old seven-foot tree. He was also unsure of the value but said it could be about $500 or more.