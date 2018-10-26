A Rome man came to the police on Thursday with a complaint that his storage unit on Shorter Avenue had been broken into and a large quantity of items were taken.
According to Rome Police Reports:
The victim arrived to his storage unit at the Stor-Mor Storage Buildings on Shorter Avenue to find the it was left partially opened and upon further inspection found 90 percent of his belongings were gone. The victim said the last time he had visited his storage unit was on Labor Day. Items missing include fishing poles, fishing tackle, clothes, Yeti and Magellan coolers all valued at $5,000-$6,000. The victim checked with the management of the storage facility who told him they have no video surveillance.