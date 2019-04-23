A Silver Creek man faces multiple felony charges after being arrested on the grounds of Pepperell Elementary School with methamphetamine.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Mackenzie Cory Bowers, 40, of 6 Daryl Road, was arrested at a location off Hughes Dairy Road with a glass pipe containing meth residue in his shorts pocket.
Bowers is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine and possession of a controlled substance on school grounds. He is also charged with a misdemeanor for possession of drug related objects.