Man gets out of jail to find home burglarized
A Rome man reported to police Thursday that his Watson Street was ransacked of every valuable item while he was incarcerated for the past 12 months.
According to Rome police reports:
During his first month at the Floyd County Jail, the man’s dad told him someone had broken into his home but he could not tell what was stolen. When the man returned home this week, he was able to see all that was taken.
The total value of the stolen items exceeded $3,600. The stolen items included a Euro Scooter, a washing machine, a refrigerator, three lawn mowers and four weed whackers. At the time of the report, the man was still trying to determine all that was stolen.
The man believed his ex-girlfriend and several neighbors were responsible for stealing the items. His ex-girlfriend also had his debit card while he was in jail and $1,500 had been taken out. He told police he has not heard from here since going to jail.