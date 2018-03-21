Man failed to register as a sex offender
A Rome man who was jailed on other charges earlier in the month now faces an additional felony violation after failure to register his address as a sex offend-er, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Trenton Tyrice Williamson, 27, of 18 North Fourth Street, who was arrested on criminal trespass and battery charges now faces the felony registration charge as well as a felony probation violation after failing to correctly relate his address to the Sheriff’s Department.
Williamson is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond.