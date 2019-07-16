A Rome man was arrested on North Elm Street and is charged with several felonies as well as misdemeanors resulting from an incident on Monday afternoon.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Christopher Denzel Carter, 26, 219 Hardy Ave., fled from police while they were searching his house on a search warrant. According to 911 scanner traffic, Carter ran from police several times during the incident and during several instances was hiding in various yards in the North Elm Street area. The report did not list the cause for his other charges.
Carter is charged with felony first degree burglary, two counts of terroristic threats and acts, possession of hydrocodone, misdemeanor criminal trespass, willful obstruction of law enforcement, possession of marijuana less than an ounce and exploiting an elderly person.