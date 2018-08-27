Man facing numerous traffic violations from police chase
A Norcross man was arrested Monday morning on a handful of traffic charges from an incident in May when he is accused of fleeing from police after causing a wreck at Calhoun Drive and Atteiram Road.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Brett Anthony Jackson, 25, of 3293 Sunrise Village Lane, Norcross, was arrested at 9:11 a.m. Monday. He is charged with felony fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer. He is also facing 10 misdemeanor traffic violations: failure to maintain lane, driving on the wrong side of the road, passing a school bus loading or unloading, reckless driving, hit and run, failure to obey traffic-control devices, speeding in excess of maximum limits, passing in a no passing zone, failure to stop at a stop sign, and failure to wear seat belt.
Around 1 p.m. on May 8, Jackson caused a wreck after driving through a red light at Calhoun Drive and Atteiram Drive. Almost two hours later, a deputy with the Floyd County Sheriff’s Office attempted to pull Jackson over at the intersection of Calhoun Road and Bells Ferry Road. Though the deputy had his emergency lights and siren activated, Jackson sped up to 50 mph over the speed limit to get away.
In the course of fleeing police, Jackson drove on the other side of the road and passed a school bus on the left as it was letting children off. He also passed several other vehicles in a no-passing zone while driving at a high speed.
Also, he failed to completely stop at a stop sign and caused another wreck, in which he was ejected from his vehicle.
He remained in jail without bond Monday night.