Man facing multiple charges from separate incidents
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday, facing multiple charges from a domestic violence incident and a traffic stop leading to the discovery of drugs.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tyranne Roshun Hudson, 37, of 304 Wright St., was arrested Thursday around 3:55 p.m., following a traffic stop at 214 S. Hanks St. During a search of his vehicle, a Floyd County Sheriff’s Deputy found heroin, Xanax and marijuana. A box of hypodermic needles was also found.
Hudson was arrested and taken to Floyd County Jail, where a bag of cocaine was found in his underwear during a strip search.
Prior to the traffic stop, a misdemeanor warrant had been issued for his arrest on a simple battery under the Family Violence Act charge, from a July 13 incident. In that case, he tore his girlfriend’s shirt during a fight in front of an 8-year-old. He also took the woman’s cellphone.
Hudson is charged with felony possession of cocaine, possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance, possession of heroin, possession of a synthetic narcotic, crossing county guard lines with drugs without consent and probation violation.
He is also charged with misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana, possession and use of drug-related objects, third-degree cruelty to children, theft by taking and parole violation.