Man facing felony charge from incident with father
A Rome man remained in jail pending a $9,645 bond Saturday after being accused of pushing his 74-year-old father during an argument.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Kenneth David Price, 54, of 233 Price Road, was arrested Saturday and charged with felony cruelty to a person 65 years of age or older. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving without a license and speeding in excess of maximum limits.
The incident with his father occurred earlier this month — June 6 — when he started an argument with his father, according to a warrant for his arrest. He pushed his father and knocked him back onto a couch, the warrant stated.