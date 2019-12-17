Ladon Shericko Ware, 34, remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon without bond, facing drug and weapons charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Ware is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.
He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on an expired license, operation of an unregistered vehicle, and possession of drug related objects.