Local Police Tape
Branson Sparks

Ladon Shericko Ware, 34, remained behind bars Tuesday afternoon without bond, facing drug and weapons charges.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Ware is charged with felony possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, possession of methamphetamine, possession of a Schedule II controlled substance, and possession of a Schedule I or II controlled substance with intent to distribute.

He is also charged with misdemeanor driving on an expired license, operation of an unregistered vehicle, and possession of drug related objects.

