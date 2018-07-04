Man facing drug charges
A Trion man remained in jail without bond Wednesday after being accused of having two marijuana joints and Schedule II controlled substance.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Tracy Dewayne Barksdale, 47, of 907 Mountain View Road, Trion, was arrested around 7:20 a.m. Tuesday. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and misdemeanor possession of less than an ounce of marijuana.
He was found with the drugs at Ga. Loop 1 and the Armuchee Connector.