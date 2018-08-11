Man facing drug charges after reported lottery ticket theft
A Rome man is facing felony drugs charges after police found pills on him while following up on a theft of lottery tickets from a convenience store on Maple Avenue.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Marquel Ramone Neal, 26, of 532 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and drugs not in their original container.
He had several different types of pills in a pill bottle. The report does not state the type of pills he had.
He was in jail without bond Saturday night.