Man facing drug charges after reported lottery ticket theft

A Rome man is facing felony drugs charges after police found pills on him while following up on a theft of lottery tickets from a convenience store on Maple Avenue.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Marquel Ramone Neal, 26, of 532 Ashland Park Blvd., was arrested around 1:30 p.m. Saturday. He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule III controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He is also charged with misdemeanor theft by taking and drugs not in their original container.

He had several different types of pills in a pill bottle. The report does not state the type of pills he had.

He was in jail without bond Saturday night.

 

