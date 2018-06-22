Man facing drug charges after burglary
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Friday, facing drug and burglary charges.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Shannon Dale Wheat, 43, of 102 Kings Court, was arrested around 7:15 p.m. at his home, where police went to serve a felony burglary warrant. While at the home, police found oxycodone and xanax pills.
He is charged with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance and possession of a Schedule IV controlled substance. He also faces a misdemeanor criminal trespass charge.