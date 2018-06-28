Man facing 3 counts of aggravated assault
A Rome man remained in jail without bond Thursday night after being accused of pulling a knife on a woman and two boys while making threats to harm them.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dennis Glenn Major Jr., 43, of 556 Old Summerville Road, was arrested Thursday and charged with three felony counts of aggravated assault under the Family Violence Act.
According to warrants taken out for his arrest following the incident on June 20 at his home, he pulled the knife while walking toward the woman and her 13-year-old and 11-year-old sons. He threatened to cut, stab and kill them.