Man facing charges after threatening to burn house down
A Floyd County man faces multiple charges after reports say he threatened to burn down a Lindale home
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Wilburn Andrew Tucker, 29, of 72 Thompson Road, Silver Creek, was arrested at a location on Avenue D by Floyd County police on Wednesday.
He slung a door open at the home, injuring a child, and then made threats to burn down the residence
Tucker, who is being held in the Floyd County Jail without bond, was charged with felonies for terroristic threats, felony cruelty to children, criminal damage to property and a felony probation violation and misdemeanors for disorderly conduct and simple battery.