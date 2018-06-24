Man facing assault, drug charges after domestic dispute
A Floyd County man was in jail without bond on several felony charges Sunday night after he allegedly attacked a woman in his home.
According to Floyd County Jail records:
Jeffrey Lynn Carter, 50, of 42 S. Avery Road, was arrested at his home Friday night on a warrant charging him with aggravated assault. Police found a white oblong pill labeled M367 on him and also charged him with felony possession of a Schedule II controlled substance.
Carter reportedly put a hunting knife to a woman's throat during a Thursday night domestic dispute, grabbed her by the hair and threw her to the ground. She was bleeding from cuts to her arm and knee when police arrived.
Meanwhile, Carter had left the residence in a 2000 Grand Prix. An officer spotted it on Big Texas Valley Road but Carter pulled into a driveway and ran off, abandoning the car. Police found "approximately" three empty beer cans on the floor behind the driver's seat and a cooler containing several more beers.
He is also charged with the misdemeanors driving without a license, open container violation and battery under the Family Violence Act.