A Rome man who was originally arrested Dec. 15 on other charges, now faces additional allegations after attempting to flee from police Wednesday evening.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Zachary Robert Lampkin, 26, of 29 N. Harrison St., refused to stop after police activated their lights and siren for him. Police claim he drove in a reckless manner while trying to flee before he was eventually stopped.
In addition to the lone felony, Lampkin is charged with reckless driving, aggressive driving in a no passing zone, running a red light, failure to yield and obstruction of law enforcement.