A Rome man arrested for possession of methamphetamine faces additional charges after attempting to destroy evidence Thursday morning.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Anthony Chris Dupree, 22, of 18 Worsham Court, was arrested for possession of two glass smoking pipes, one containing suspected methamphetamine. He is accused of breaking one of the pipes inside the patrol vehicle.
Felony charges include possession of meth and tampering with evidence. He also faces misdemeanors for possession of drug related objects and criminal trespassing.