Jeffrey Warren Gibson

An Aragon man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after causing chemical burns to the top of a woman's head.

According to Floyd County Jail reports:

Jeffrey Warren Gibson, 48, of 300 Brumbelow Road, was also charged with reckless conduct after exposing a woman to unknown chemicals that were left on the scalp of the victim for two-and-a-half to three hours.

During their investigation, police recovered a quantity of meth from Gibson.

The victim suffered serious head burn injuries during the March 30 incident.

