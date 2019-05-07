An Aragon man is charged with felony possession of methamphetamine after causing chemical burns to the top of a woman's head.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Jeffrey Warren Gibson, 48, of 300 Brumbelow Road, was also charged with reckless conduct after exposing a woman to unknown chemicals that were left on the scalp of the victim for two-and-a-half to three hours.
During their investigation, police recovered a quantity of meth from Gibson.
The victim suffered serious head burn injuries during the March 30 incident.