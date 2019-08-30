Police say a Rome man who was the driver in a Thursday wreck on Blacks Bluff Road is being charged due to him reportedly being under the influence of alcohol when the wreck occurred.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Joshua Dean McVaney, 24, of Rome, was driving his 1991 GMC Sonoma eastbound on Black’s Bluff Road, McVaney lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree.
Montavious Rowland, 23, of Cave Spring, a passenger in the truck, suffered a shattered pelvis and compound fractures of his legs and right arm.
After surveying the crime scene police found several opened and fresh beer cans with a strong alcohol smell coming from McVaney. The driver admitted to drinking earlier that day to law enforcement.
McVaney is charged with felony serious injury by vehicle and misdemeanor driving under the influence of alcohol, reckless driving and driving on an expired license.
Matthew Arriaza-Avel Ramirez, 21, of Cave Spring, was riding on the hood of the vehicle and is charged with misdemeanor reckless conduct.